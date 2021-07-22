Alabama alcohol board working through supply chain issues, asking customers to use inventory app

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While some ABC stores may be lacking inventory, the Alabama ABC board assures customers the state is not in danger of running dry.

Board officials say they are in constant contact with spirit industry leaders to combat a supply chain issue.

“This is partly a global supply chain issue. Some brands and distributors are having issues getting glass. Others may have challenges finding caps for the bottles,” said ABC Administrator Mac Gipson. “Domestically we are faced with worker shortages, regional shipping issues and increased demand from restaurants and bars reopening at relatively the same time. This has put a strain on the business.”

ABC encourages customers to try other spirits if a fan favorite is low in stock. To do so, a free Alabama ABC mobile app, AL-Boss, shows real-time inventory levels at every ABC store in the state.

“Our product management team noticed orders that included multiple SKUs of one popular brand continued to get pushed back,” said Gipson. “They realized it was because the supplier was out of one bottle that is not as popular as other sizes. Rather than wait for that shipment to arrive with all the bottle sizes, the distributor immediately sent a full truck of inventory.”