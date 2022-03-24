WASHINGTON (WIAT) — During the final day of testimony in the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he fears Jackson would use her seat on the court to “fundamentally redesign” the criminal justice system.

“Promoting the false creed that the American criminal justice system is unfair, a reference Judge Jackson herself used in the opening line of a 2020 opinion, undermines justice itself,” Marshall said.

Marshall was invited by Republican committee members to represent the views of prosecutors nationwide.

While some have praised Jackson as a voice for the vulnerable, Marshall said her past has shown a lack of care for victims.

“Judge Jackson’s now-infamous law review article gives me no assurance that she would give voice to the voiceless victims of sex crimes. In that note, she questioned the necessity of sex offender community notification requirements,” he said.

State Representative and attorney Juandalynn Givan was in D.C. this week to support Jackson.

“It’s unbelievable. That’s the only thing I can say. It’s a God moment,” Givan said.

Givan says Jackson is supremely qualified and her confirmation would be an inspiration to black women everywhere.

“I ask that all women, especially women of color, to live in this moment, to understand what this moment means to us as women, but most importantly to us as black women, and women who were once little girls who dared to dream,” Givan said.

Givan says she’s optimistic Jackson will be confirmed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination early April.