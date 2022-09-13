DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old.

“Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied.

Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning for a Netflix series not knowing at the time he’d be trying out for a part in one of his favorite shows.

“I was excited and I was super happy,” he explained.

“We actually didn’t know what we were auditioning for until we got word that he got the part and we were in Atlanta the very next day so it was very much a surprise, but a good one,” said his mom, Tiffany Sanchez.

EJ quickly landed the role of Luis in Season 5 of Cobra Kai, a martial arts drama series which debuted last Friday. As one of the characters, Miguel, searches for his father in Mexico he comes across Luis and his dad, believing they might be his family. EJ appears in the season’s first two episodes as those speculations surface.

“What are you hoping happens next? What are you hoping comes out of this,” asked Brown. “That I’ll be in it again,” he said.

He filmed his scenes in Atlanta and Puerto Rico last year and since then a non-disclosure agreement has kept his role a secret, until now.

“When I first started doing auditions I was messing up and now I got it so now I just love auditions,” said EJ Sanchez.

His mom is excited to see where EJ’s acting leads him to next. “He’s never really been a shy one and he loves it so I’m all for it,” she said.

As for EJ he says he’s ready to audition for more gigs in the future, hoping his acting career will eventually pay off. “Because then we can make money and then I can do fun stuff,” he joked.