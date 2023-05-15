LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a three-year-old was injured after an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said at around 2:52 p.m. Saturday deputies were notified of a three-year-old gunshot victim being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

He said after learning of the situation, deputies and emergency medical services were able to intercept the vehicle at a business on Highway 157 in Florence and the child was airlifted to the UAB Children’s Hospital. Hamilton said the child was stable at the time.

The sheriff said the injury was described as a “grazing wound to the chest.” He said initial information indicates the incident occurred on May Branch Loop Road in the Cloverdale area at the child’s grandparent’s house. The child reportedly went into a bedroom where he located the gun and somehow fired it, striking himself.

Authorities say the gun was a semi-automatic handgun.

Sheriff Hamilton said the child was released from the hospital on Sunday and is now recovering at home. He said Lauderdale County investigators are still investigating the incident.