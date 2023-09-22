ALABAMA (WHNT) – Have you been ready to decorate with house-sized skeletons since the first drop in temperature? Good new – the fall weather is slowly rolling in, and spooky season is officially here!
Going to orchards and fall festivals for pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider are all great activities, but real Halloween fans want the SCARY stuff.
News 19 has compiled a list of the scariest haunts around Alabama to get spooked and scare this Halloween season.
Spooky Scares Across the State
Arx Mortis
Killen, Ala.
- Located at 4051 US-72, Killen, AL 35645
- Tickets start at $25 and package tickets are available
- Scares begin September 23 and run on select dates through Halloween
Arx Mortis is one of the largest haunted attractions in North Alabama. Scream your way through multiple scary scenarios, including an abandoned asylum with animatronics and the much more intense prison cell block with scary actors. If you have never been, be prepared to be scared.
Bedlam
Scottsboro, Ala.
- Located at 109 N Houston St.
- General tickets start at $25
- Scares begin September 15 at 6 p.m.
- Waiver required to enter
Organizers said this can be an extreme, hands-on haunt, for a price. You have to sign a waiver to go through this 42,000-square-foot attraction. This year, instead of waiting in line they have a pager system. There is also a sensory-friendly strobe-free haunt date.
Boos Cruise by Rocket City Rover
Huntsville, Ala.
- Located in Downtown Huntsville
- Tickets are $45 per person for a 1.5-hour tour
- Ages 21 and up.
Have you ever wanted to pedal your way through downtown Huntsville, while listening to scary ghost stories told by expert guides from Huntsville Ghost Walk and drinking the finest spirits from local bars? Grab your friends and get ready to pedal party!
Get party trolley booking info here.
Doomsday Haunt
Athens, Ala.
- Located at 24952 US 72 Athens, AL 35613
- $25 General Admission
- $45 Slash Pass to Cut the line!
- $10 Haunted Corn Maze
- Open 7 – 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October, Halloween and November 4.
Doomsday is a creepy old town, located deep in the woods. It was federally quarantined after a large nuclear explosion, and whatever still lives back there has been cut off from the outside world for decades. Are you brave enough to investigate?
Escape House of Terror: Kreeper’s Game by Rage Room
Huntsville, Ala.
- Located at 2150 Leeman Ferry Circle Huntsville, AL 35801
- Tickets start at $23.50 for a single-player
- No children under the age of 10
- Online ticket booking only
- Scares happen every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween, starting September 23
Visitors try to escape this unique Interactive Haunt. Organizers said this year, they have implemented several games the group must play in order to stay alive.
Haunted House of Horror
Courtland, Ala.
- 1205 Tennessee Street in the old Courtland High School
- Tickets start at $25 and are now sold at the gate and online
- Scares happen every Friday and Saturday starting September 30, at 7:00 p.m.
The Haunted House of Horror is located inside the old Courtland High School building. This year, organizers are doing both contact and non-contact scares, depending on your ticket. New this year is a Smash Sesh room to go wild and break stuff.
Lester Haunted Hospital
Lester, Ala.
- Located at 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647
- Tickets are $20
- Scares start Friday, September 30 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Charity-run event
The Lester Haunted Hospital is a charity-run haunted attraction made up of volunteers from all over North Alabama. The hospital opened as a community clinic in the 1940s, but some of the patients never left when they shut it down. This place is truly haunted if you have the nerve to experience the paranormal activity for yourself. Even the scarers get scared here.
PV Slaughterhouse
Rainsville, Ala.
- Located at 592 Sam Ellis Drive NW, Rainsville, AL, United States, Alabama
- Tickets start at $20 for the ‘Scaredy Cat’ package
- Scares run every Friday and Saturday starting September 29 at 7 p.m.
- Family-friendly frights (language-wise)
Dr. Pigman is back to scare you in this family-run old abandoned slaughterhouse. This haunt is actor-oriented, with no animatronics. If you want an even scarier experience, you can upgrade your ticket with a glow necklace that gives the scarers the power of touch. This year, you can experience their new two-in-one attraction ‘Gut Pond Trail.’
Check their social media for updates:
Zombie Hunt – Grace Hill Farms
Athens, Ala.
- 22611 Grace Hill Ln, Athens, AL 35614
- Each family-friendly ride lasts about 25 minutes
- Tickets start at $15 for a walk through zombie-infested woods
- Ride time reservations and ticket bundling are options online
- Scares happen every Friday and Saturday, starting September 29 at 6:30 p.m.
- Family-friendly
The Zombie Apocalypse has arrived, and your help is needed to save Grace Hill Farm! Join the zombie hunt in an interactive thrill ride that takes you for a ride on a Zombie Assault Vehicle to test your survival skills.
Atrox Factory
Leeds, Ala.
- Located at 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, AL 35094
- Tickets start at $25 at the door and $28 online, VIP tickets are available
- Scares start Friday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. and run on select dates through December.
- Be sure to PRINT your mobile tickets!
There are 50,000 square feet of INDOOR scares at this attraction. It is considered one of the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the United States and the largest indoor event in the Southeast.
This is a unique attraction with different celebrity scare actors haunting each weekend. Organizers spend much of the off-season changing up the 1/4-mile path of terrors.
City of Chaos
Eastaboga, Ala.
- Located at 6755 Curry Station Road, Eastaboga, AL 36260
- Tickets start at $15
- Scares start September 23
- Kid-friendly night of fun on October, 19
This attraction is all about kicking some haunted butt with paintballs. You can shoot and walk your way through the haunted City of Chaos and a tunnel full of creepy. Or shoot and ride the Chaos Convoy through a realistic combat patrol experience. You can even shoot and ride a real Alvis 432 tank through the apocalypse with your most combat-worthy friends.
Insanitarium
Trussville, Ala.
- Located at 8433 Gadsden Hwy Trussville, AL 35173
- Tickets start at $20, with a RIP line pass for $45
- Scares happen every Friday through Sunday starting September 29
Insanitarium is bringing scares to a new location for the 2023 season along with creatures and a walkthrough attraction. Organizers said their haunt is a “unique, terrifying psychological experience” that lets you cross paths with things that go bump in the night.
Hellbilly Hollow
Vincent, Ala.
- Located at 425 Highway 467 Vincent, AL 35178
- Tickets start at $25 at the door
- Scares run every Friday and Saturday starting September, 29
- Kid Friendly date in October
- ROTN Night will feature rolling blackouts and tons of blood
At Hellbilly Hollow, you can take a wagon ride through a haunted swamp, get lost in a creepy corn maze, and then scream your way through a haunted house full of scary monsters and ghouls, all for one ticket price.
Follow their socials for event updates.
Malice: A New Kind of Evil
Belfast, Tenn.
- 1777 Nix Rd. Belfast, TN 37019
- Tickets start at $25 at the door only
- Scares begin September 23 and run on select dates through December
At this haunt in the woods, the scares start before you ever wait in line! Actors blow fire and throw axes for your entertainment in the Midway. And if you need the scare to turn up, they have a night where they turn out the lights. Just you, a glowstick and a whole lot of terror.
Nightmare at the Farm
Fayette, Ala.
- Located at Fayette County Multipurpose Complex
- 650 McConnell Loop, Fayette Alabama 35555
- Tickets start at $20 for General Admission
- Scares begin September 29
Organizers said this is a different kind of haunted attraction. There will be live music, vendors and photo opportunities while you wait. A hayride then takes groups to the haunted farm. After you are dropped off, tour guides walk you through the Nightmare at the Farm where you will witness all your worst fears! The tour guides will also abandon you in a clown maze where you have to find your way out before you get back to the hayride. This year, organizers have added a Purge Run for visitors to try and escape unscathed.
Check their social media for event details.
Nightmare at 3008
Fultondale, Ala.
- Located at 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, AL 35068
- Tickets start at $25
- Scares run from 7 p.m. til midnight on select dates
They call it “a haunt with a heart.” Nightmare at 3008 donates a portion of its proceeds to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research. This haunted attraction is known for its chaotic, dark and grungy style. Organizers hold community events, including Sensory Awareness Day, Not So Scary Kids Day and a food drive in November.
The Haunted Chicken House
Heflin, Ala.
- Located at 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, AL 36264
- Tickets start at $25 for each attraction, combo tickets are available
- Starting September 22 scares run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Chicken Dan has been batting mutant roosters at the Haunted Chicken House for years. Their army has yet to destroy them all and the roosters have returned. If you think you have what it takes, Chicken Dan wants you!
The Haunted Chicken House boasts three different scary attractions at one location. Battle chickens through a full-length haunted house, a haunted hayride and a ride on the “Crazy Train” bus.
Terrortorium
Oxford, Ala.
- Located at 25 West Choccolocco St. Oxford, AL 36203
- Tickets are priced per attraction and come in combos
- Cash Only at the door, there is an ATM on site
- Scares run every Thursday – Saturday starting September 29, and the whole week before Halloween!
The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements is a “carnevil” of Halloween fun and frights. The Midway includes The Terrortorium Haunted House, The Haunted Castle dark ride, a Ferris Wheel, a Bullet ride, the Terror Tour stagecoach ride and the Spaceball 2000 Gyroscope ride! You can also find concessions, games, and spooky merchandise.
If you know of a haunted attraction in our area that we missed, let us know by emailing us at WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv