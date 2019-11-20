AL Dept. of Education looking into Ashford situation

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

(Alabama State Department of Education)

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama State Department of Education has turned its eyes to Ashford, according to a department official.

Director of Communications Michael Sibley told WDHN that the department’s General Counsel was informed of the recent leak of a group chat between several teachers. The legal division has not called it an official investigation just yet, only that they were looking into it.

Houston County Schools canceled the meeting to deal with the teachers that was scheduled for Wednesday evening to allow for procedural due process.

Sibley said that should the team find the school system’s response to the situation unsatisfactory, the state could intervene if they find it necessary.

