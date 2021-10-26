Air Force professor in Alabama admits concealing Chinese contacts

FILE – In this April 27, 2010 file photo an F-16 airplane lifts off at the US military Airport in Spangdahlem, Germany. The U.S. military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western Germany but the pilot ejected to safety. Police said the plane came down in the Zemmer area, between the city of Trier and the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a longtime professor at a U.S. Air Force school in Alabama has pleaded guilty to lying to an investigator about his contacts with a Chinese official.

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.

Zhang is a naturalized citizen of Chinese descent who taught at Air War College on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Prosecutors says he concealed years of meetings and emails with a Chinese official because he knew the relationship was improper.