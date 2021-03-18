AIR 42 drone footage shows aftermath of tornado in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of a tornado Wednesday, CBS 42’s drone, AIR 42, captured footage of a neighborhood in Chilton County.

On Wednesday, Alabama authorities received 17 reports of tornadoes from Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Chilton, Autauga, Hale and Greene counties. The National Weather Service in Birmingham will conduct damage surveys over the next few days to give them official ratings.

AIR 42 footage shows some of the hardest hit areas in Chilton County, including the neighborhood near County Roads 37 & 24.

As of Thursday, no injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service will be sending out crews to survey numerous locations across Central Alabama in order to determine the magnitude and exact track of the tornadoes.