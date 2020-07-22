AHSAA: Fall sports will continue as scheduled for Alabama high schools

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is tackled after scrambling out of the pocket during a high school football game against St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. Aside from being 2,000 miles away from his home in Southern California, the most challenging part of Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young’s transition to college was dealing with two straight weeks of rainy weather in Tuscaloosa this winter. They don’t get that in Pasadena, California. Otherwise, he’s been too busy to be homesick. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — School may be going virtual for some, but the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) reported that the Central Board approved fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Central Board approved AHSAA’s return to play ‘Best Practices’ Wednesday, which reaffirms plans to start fall sports as scheduled.

This new information comes as many school systems in Alabama have announced that they will start their school year off virtually for class learning.

Fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes only with helmets and shorts only.

The other fall sports – volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving – can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools not choosing that option may start fall practice on August 3. The first contest can begin on August 20.

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese praised the Central Board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools the tools to return to play as safely as possible.

“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” Savarese said.

The AHSAA has planned a virtual press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss details of the Return to Play ‘Best Practices’ document.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Central Board also discussed COVID-19 Championship contingency plans and approved a request to postpone the Instant Replay Experiment to the 2021 season as a result of COVID-19.

