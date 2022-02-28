MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Among Mobile’s many Mardi Gras traditions, the way it honors one of its modern-day founders has been passed down for decades.

On Sunday, a group of women dressed in black made their way to the Church Street Cemetery in Mobile to comically sob and wail over the grave of the Joe Cain, whom is credited as the founder of Mobile’s modern celebration of Mardi Gras following the Civil War.

During the ritual, Cain’s “Merry Widows” fought over who Joe loved best and pay tribute to Cain, who was born, raised, and buried in Mobile. A big crowd of onlookers huddled under umbrellas around the edges of the cemetery trying to stay dry and get a look at the tradition. After a eulogy and toast, the ladies headed out for more partying before the afternoon parade.

The story goes that Cain was in New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 1865 and was determined to bring back the longtime holiday back home to Mobile. He later created the character “Chief Slacabamorinico,” also known as “Old Slac,” which he first brought to town during Fat Tuesday in 1868. Others soon joined in and a new tradition was born.

Cain played “Old Slac” in Mardi Gras celebrations for years up to to his death in 1904. In 1967, Joe Cain Day was founded in the city. By 1974, the tradition of Cain’s “Merry Widows” visiting his grave was born.

Mardi Gras begins this week with Fat Tuesday happening tomorrow.