AEA responds to SDE’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Education Agency (AEA) responds to the Alabama State Department of Education’s plan to reopen schools in the state.

The AEA released a statement Friday night saying the Alabama State Department of Education’s plan, Roadmap to Reopening Schools is not a statewide mandate to reopen Alabama schools, but it is instead a district plan for each local school system to develop in order to reopen their local district. AEA was pleased to see the plan included many of the expectations AEA President Sherry Tucker released this week.

Since this plan is a set of guidelines and recommendations for local school systems and not a statewide mandate, AEA says they are prepared to work with each local school district to ensure students and educators have what they need to be safe and successful.

With AEA’s strong presence in every school district in the state, AEA will be there when those plans are drafted and make sure student and educator voices are heard in the process. The health, safety, and success of students and educators are top priorities for AEA. We welcome parents and other community leaders to join with us as we move forward. Sherry Tucker, AEA President

