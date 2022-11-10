ALABAMA (WHNT) — In its weekly influenza report, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says that three people have died in the state this flu season.
The ADPH added that across Alabama, influenza-like illnesses are sitting at 11.54%, which is higher than the previous week. Officials say the baseline percentage for Alabama’s 2022-2023 flu season is 3.27%.
Along that baseline for outpatients, numbers for the northern and northeastern districts are currently at 8.15% and 12.7%, respectively.
In its weekly report, the ADPH explained that there are also cases of COVID-19 and Human rhinovirus/enterovirus circulating in the state, saying symptoms do mimic those of the flu.
Health experts urge everyone who is able to get a flu shot and practice good hygiene and handwashing practices.
You can view the ADPH’s full report here.