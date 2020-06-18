ADOL has disbursed nearly $2 Billion in unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that ADOL has disbursed nearly $2 billion in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.

Alabama is paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Washington said 95% of active COVID-19 related claims have been paid since March 16.

“Nearly $2 billion in pandemic related relief has been disbursed into Alabama’s economy,” added Washington.

From March 16 to June 17, $1,938,801,782 has been paid to 308,127 claimants. This includes $45,109,026 of PUA funds, $16,148,605 of PEUC funds, and $1,400,939,400 of FPUC funds.

“We acknowledge that there are still many unemployed Alabamians out there who continue to need our help. They may have issues with existing claims or may need to update their information, or they just simply have questions. We know that it remains difficult to contact us. The new call center that opened earlier this month is now running at full capacity, and our live chat feature is also up and running. We continue to be overwhelmed with calls and requests, with more than 210,000 calls coming in daily,” said Washington.

Washington concluded that ADOL will continue to work diligently to provide Alabamians with assistance.

