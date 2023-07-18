BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case of a fatal Birmingham firefighter shooting.

Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot and injured during their shift at Fire Station 9 on July 12. Melton succumbed to his wounds and died Monday. Jones is still in serious condition.

“We mourn the loss of Birmingham Firefighter Jordan Melton, who, along with fellow Firefighter Jamal Jones, was deliberately shot,” Ivey said. “I join with all Alabamians in offering prayers for the family and colleagues of Firefighter Melton over their loss, and I pray for the full recovery of Firefighter Jones […] We will not rest until justice is served.”

Ivey’s offer is in addition to the $15,000 reward Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has offered.