Activist Christopher Countryman running for Alabama governor

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A licensed minister, motivational speaker and civil and human rights activist has set his eye on the Alabama Governor’s mansion.

Christopher Countryman of Dothan announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, al.com reported.

Countryman will kick off his campaign with a statewide listening tour to hear concerns of voters, his campaign said in a press release. He also will talk with voters about his positions on renewable energy, infrastructure development, economic recovery, education and health care reform and other issues, the campaign said.

It’s not Countryman’s first shot at the office. He ran for governor in 2018.

Countryman and his husband, Bruce Countryman, founded Equality Wiregrass in 2015 while advocating for marriage equality in Alabama. He also founded The Rethink Alabama Movement, which works to educate voters on issues and to mobilize and train grassroots volunteers, according to his campaign.

Countryman is the only announced Democrat in the race to replace Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who is seeking a second full term.

Dean Odle, a pastor from Opelika, and Stacy Lee George, a correctional officer and former county commissioner from Morgan County, are challenging Ivey for the Republican nomination. Chad Chig Martin of Enterprise is running as an independent.

The primary is May 24, 2022.