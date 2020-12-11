ABC Board may reauthorize Alabama curbside alcohol sales

by: WKRG Staff

(WKRG) — The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a virtual Emergency Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. to consider an amendment to authorize emergency curbside sales. 

The amendment would allow on-premise licensees to again sell alcoholic beverages to go.  The original “Curbside Sales Authorization” expired Sept. 15. The board said the spread of COVID-19 appeared at that time to be on the decline and licensees were re-opening and/or expanding operations and inside seating/service.  However, COVID cases have steadily increased over the last month, causing a need to authorize curbside delivery options.

In accordance with the Alabama Open Meetings Act, the emergency meeting notice has been posted on the Secretary of State’s website.

