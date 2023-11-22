HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M University (AAMU) Marching Maroon and White will make history this weekend as the first HBCU band to lead the Thanksgiving festivities in the Big Apple.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the world’s largest stages for high school and collegiate bands across the country.

“It was kind of mind-blowing to me, you know, we’re going to lead one of the biggest parades around,” said AAMU junior Matthew Price.

Alabama A&M band director Carlton Wright said it’s a dream two years in the making to perform in the parade.

“It was in 2021 (and) I was sitting down watching the parade; I had two friends who had bands in the parade at the time,” Wright said. “Just to see those two bands march down the street and perform on the Macy’s star, that really woke up something in me to actually start applying for the parade myself.”

Now, the band is in the city that never sleeps prepping for Thursday.

“It’s going to be great… I’m excited. You know, I’m going to get my boots together you know, prepare for the cold weather,” said AAMU sophomore Noah Sherman.

The AAMU only have 75 seconds to perform their entire show, from the starting line to the end, Wright said.

“It means a lot to be an HBCU band and to lead Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, that’s a great experience,” AAMU freshman Ausjah Willis said.

You can watch the Marching Maroon & White kick off the celebration in New York on Thursday at 7:30 a.m.