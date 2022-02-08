LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The national average price of gas is $3.45 per gallon. AAA reports the last time gas was this expensive was back in 2014.

Right now, Jefferson County is coming in at 30 cents below the national average, AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram said. Alabama’s average has gone up about 9 cents per gallon in the last week, and it’s likely this upward momentum will continue into summer due to increased travel demand.

“It’s unusual to see gas prices going up this time of year,” Ingram said. “It looks like travel is going to be significantly increased above the last couple of years, probably pretty close to what we saw pre pandemic.”

Ingram said March is when we usually start to see gas prices go up – but it’s that pent-up post-pandemic travel bug that’s pumping up the price now.

“I don’t ever fill up the whole way because of how expensive it is,” Kayla Nash from Leeds said.

Nash said she fills up three times a week traveling from work to daycare and to run errands to make ends meet.

“If it gets any higher, I’m probably not going to be able to go anywhere because it’s eating up our money when we have to travel to our job,” she said. “It’s not worth it if you’re trying to put gas in your tank.”

Ingram said it’s likely summer prices will be a little higher than they are right now.

“I put like $15 in my tank. It doesn’t last long because I’m coming up here every day,” Earen Robinson from Homewood said. Robinson commutes from Homewood to Leeds for work. “I have to get around, so I just know that it comes with it.”

AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram said it’s important to do your homework before you buy gas because you could see a price gap of over 50 cents between stations statewide.

“It’s really important that we price shop and we pay attention to what the prices are in our normal travel area so that we can be sure to buy the cheapest price and that not only saves us money right now, but puts downward pressure on gas prices by creating some competition in the marketplace,” Ingram said.

Ingram said the best thing you can do is download the free, no-strings-attached AAA app because it can find the best station closest to you.