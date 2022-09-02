BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

Millions will be hitting the road and skies ahead of Labor Day, as it looks like people aren’t letting high gas prices, inflation or delayed flights slow them down.

AAA estimates one-third of Americans will be taking one last trip before summer ends. If you plan to drive to your destination this weekend, gas prices are still coming down.

According to AAA Alabama, the average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.41. If you’re headed out of state, the national average is about $3.80. Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said to plan for longer commutes and crowded airports and roadways.

“Almost all of our travel holidays this year were very similar to what we saw pre-pandemic in 2019 and we expect labor day to be pretty similar to that. And when you add on top of that the football traffic, [there’s] going to be a lot of cars on the road,” Ingram said. “No matter which direction you’re going it’s going to be crowded, it’s going to be busy and it’s going to take you longer to get to your destination.”

Ingram suggests price shopping for the cheapest gas while on your trip. He said this will help drive prices down.

If you’re flying, pack your patience. The travel app Hopper predicts nearly 13 million Americans are planning to fly this weekend.