‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) -- Limestone County teacher Andy Blalock is jumping in the race for Mo Brooks' seat in Congress. Until Saturday, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong was running unopposed for the District 5 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Blalock, announced his run for Congress outside of his ranch in Athens. He was joined by his husband, family, and friends. A middle school science teacher, and horse riding instructor, Blalock said he is running as a moderate Republican; a fiscal conservative on a self-described 'socially united' platform.

On the issues, the Blalock campaign said he wanted to beef up military funding, with a focus on Redstone Arsenal locally. As an educator, Blalock also said he plans to push for less federal influence over education.

News 19 also asked Blalock what priority number one would be for him if elected. "If I had one thing that I wanted to accomplish first it would be to make sure that we're talking about the social divide," he said. "We have to be able to support our law enforcement. They go to work every day to make sure that we're safe, but we also want to make sure that we let those people who feel like they're a minority know we care about them."

If elected, Blalock would be the first openly gay man to hold Alabama's 5th Congressional seat.

Blalock is facing stiff competition from Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong, who was first elected to the Commission back in 1996. A vocal supporter of President Trump, Strong is running on his record of fiscal conservatism and infrastructure improvements in the county.

At this time no Democratic candidates have announced a bid for the seat, but the state party has told News 19 that they expect a Democrat to run.