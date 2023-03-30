MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over a month after she disappeared, the body of a missing woman was recently found in Macon County, Alabama.

Sandrea Elaine Taylor, 34, of Jacksons Gap, was last seen Feb. 26, according to Macon County District Attorney Mike Segrest. On Monday, Taylor’s body was discovered near a residence on County Road 43 in Macon County. She was positively identified the following Wednesday.

Sandrea Elaine Taylor

Taylor’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is currently investigating the cause of her death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Segrest said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to Taylor’s disappearance or death to come forward and contact the Jacksons Gap Police Department at 256-825-8515, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), or the Sheriff’s Department’s Secret Witness at 256-827-2035.