BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All burn restrictions have been lifted across Alabama, effective immediately on Monday by the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC).

The update comes nearly a month after Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide Drought Emergency Declaration on Nov. 9.

Alongside the news, 11 counties will remain under a ‘fuel advisory,’ meaning extra safety precautions are required during burning. The counties under this advisory are Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair and Talladega.

“Although we still have not received enough rain to eliminate drought conditions in all areas of the state, we are beginning to see a wetter pattern,” State Forester Rick Oates stated in a press release. “With higher humidities and good recovery occurring at night from dew fall, surface fuels have moved out of critical fire danger thresholds and the chance of significant wildfire potential has decreased across the state.”

According to the AFC, any agricultural or silvicultural fire more than a quarter-acre in size requires a permit. Burning without a permit is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and/or up to a $3,000 fine. To request a permit, call 800-392-5679.

To learn more, contact any AFC county office or visit the forestry department’s website.