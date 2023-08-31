MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – School officials said a student at Sparkman 9th Grade School was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after he was found to have a handgun on campus.

According to a statement sent out by the school’s principal, Marcia McCants, campus administrators were made aware that a student possibly had a weapon on campus. The school resource officer (SRO) quickly placed the student and his belongings in custody.

During the search of his things, an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack. McCants said that due to the swift actions of administrators and SROs, there was no disruption to the school day and there was no need to heighten security measures.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) took the student into custody and is now handling the investigation. Additionally, the student will be disciplined according to the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct.

You can read McCants’ full email to parents here: