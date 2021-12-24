911 dispatcher in Alabama overwhelmed by donations after losing home

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — A 911 dispatcher in northeast Alabama who lost her home in a fire says she’s been overwhelmed by the kindness of others since the blaze.

Stephanie Herrin has spent more than two decades answering calls in Fort Payne, and on Thursday the call was about her own home, which was on fire.

The police department used its Facebook page to put out a call for help seeking clothes, shoes, household items, gift cards and cash, and help was soon headed Herrin’s way.

Within hours, community members had brought bags of clothes and envelopes containing checks. Herrin tells a local news outlet the outpouring “feels amazing,” and she’s thankful for the assistance.