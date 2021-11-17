91-year-old ‘Bicycle Man’ repairs, gives 30 bikes to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for children in need

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received quite the visit from the “Bicycle Man” on Wednesday.

Leon McClung, who has earned the nickname the “Bicycle Man” for his efforts in gifting bikes during the holiday season, dropped 30 new rides to the sheriff’s office. McClung said all the bikes are in working condition now and should be given to a child in need.

“This is such a great service that Mr. McClung provides for children in need. He not only donates bicycles to children in DeKalb County but to several other counties in our area,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.

Now 91, McClung gathers damaged and discarded bikes and returns them to working condition with the intent to provide them to someone without throughout the year. Several of the bikes the “Bicycle Man” fixed in this latest batch were actually found by DCSO deputies.

McClung also attached a note to every single bike that reads: