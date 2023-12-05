UPDATE (11:01 a.m.): WKRG has received new information regarding the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the girl was asleep on the couch when at least two people drove by and shot multiple rounds into a home on the 1100 block of Rhett Drive.

They used an AR-15 rifle, according to officials.

The girl died at the hospital.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Prine said he believes it is related to gang violence and the suspects are still on the loose. Officers responded to the home around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 9-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Mobile, according to officials with the police department.

The shooting happened on Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard and Cody Road.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine is expected to discuss the case with local news media around 10:30 a.m.

We will update this article when more information is available.

