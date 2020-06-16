9 ADOC employees test positive for coronavirus in latest update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nine individuals across the Alabama Department of Corrections have tested positive for coronavirus.

One staff member employed at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama; one staff member employed at Easterling Correctional Facility (Easterling) in Clio, Ala.; two staff members employed at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala.; one staff member employed at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala.; one staff member employed at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Ala.; and three staff members employed at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., have tested positive for COVID-19.

These nine individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers, ADOC reports. The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members.

Among the latest COVID-19 cases, 98 ADOC staff members and contracted staff remain active. 33 staff members who previously tested positive have been cleared to return to work.

Forty-three total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, 25 of which remain active.

