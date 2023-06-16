ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A tree limb crushed the back of an 84-year-old woman’s home in Enterprise, nearly hitting her while she slept.

Phyllis Mahan said that at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, she was asleep when she heard what sounded like an explosion. A 50-foot pecan tree limb nearly crashed through the house, coming down in hurricane-force straight-line winds.

“My daughter got up and checked everything to see if I was okay. Called my son and they came over to check to see if I was okay,” Mahan said.

Mahan’s son, Alan, and his family live next door and said the experience has been tough for everyone involved. His granddaughter, 7-year-old Sarah Capps, worries about her great-grandmother following the damage.

On Thursday, Alan worked to plug the holes in the roof caused by the tree. He said he and his siblings were raised in the home and his mother wants to stay.

Repair work is already getting underway.

“12 to 20-inch diameter limb fell on the house, took off the back porch, and then fell on the kitchen area and busted the deck,” Allan said.

Alan Mahan said the home has a lot of childhood memories since he grew up there. Although it’s damaged, it’s about to undergo a major makeover.