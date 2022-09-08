ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers investigated 10 different “traffic-related fatalities” during the 2022 four-day Labor Day Weekend, according to a release from ALEA.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to midnight Monday, Sept. 5, there were eight total deadly crashes in eight counties including Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa.

The Baldwin County crash occurred on Sept. 2 just east of Elberta resulting in a Foley man’s death. 48-year-old Patrick D. Knox died when his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a 2018 Ford F550 and was then hit by a 2014 Dodge Ram.

Of the 10 fatalities, five of the victims were not using seatbelts, while “seat-belt usage is unknown for a sixth person,” per the release. All of the individuals killed were in vehicles equipped with seat belts at the time of the crash.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigated two boating crashes during the holiday weekend, none of which resulted in injuries or drownings. ALEA’s Aviation Unit partnered with first responders in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to “promote safety along the state’s Gulf Coast.”

The Labor Day Rescue Swimmer Detail and Aviation conducted “14 beach patrol flights and responded to three calls for service to assist ground crews.”

According to ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day are ranked at the “top of the deadliest holidays.”

“It is with great sadness we share the tragic news concerning the 10 lives lost on Alabama roadways this holiday travel period,” said Taylor. “However, our commitment to keep the citizens and visitors of our state safe is unwavering.”

ALEA has already launched another initiative concerning the Fall season. Troopers with ALEA will be conducting “high visibility enforcement details while simultaneously sharing key safety messages ensuring everyone is well-informed.”

“Taking safety measures a step further this summer and working with our local partners along Alabama’s

scenic beaches has proven successful,” Taylor added. “By collaborating during some of the area’s busiest weekends of the year, swimmers were rescued, and lives were saved.”

Visit ALEA’s website for more safety tips.