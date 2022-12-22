MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are concluding an illegal drug and prostitution investigation deemed “Operation Holiday Blues.” 21 arrests were made with eight of those being on prostitution charges.
According to officials, the operation started three months ago and was focused on Theodore and Tillman’s Corner. The eight people arrested for prostitution include:
Nasha Carl, 28
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
- Reckless driving (Warrant)
- No driver’s license (Warrant)
- No driver’s license (Warrant)
- Improper turn (Warrant)
- Improper lights (Warrant)
- Driving while suspended (Warrant)
Cedtreon Williams, 22
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
Sylvia Williams, 26
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
Camyla Robinson, 19
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
- Receiving stolen property second-degree (Warrant)
Mary Hamilton, 51
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution (Warrant)
Eyvette Oneal, 55
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
Sequia Ruffin, 18
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
Christolyn White, 28
- Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution