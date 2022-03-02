MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s House Ways and Means Education committee Wednesday gave the Education Trust Fund budget an $8.1 billion proposal and a favorable report, sending it to the House floor next for a vote.

Committee Chairman Danny Garrett (R – Trussville) says the influx of about $50 billion dollars in federal COVID relief money made a budget this big possible.

“That’s driven our sales tax and income tax increases. We have been very prudent in our spending, so as a result we’ve accumulated excess funds,” Garrett said.

The bill includes funding for reading coaches, mental health coordinators, teacher recruitment, classroom supplies and workforce development initiatives, among many other programs.

Garrett says the budget focuses on deficiencies in the state.

“Looked at some of the institutions across the state that had severe needs, and looked at some of the HBCUs and what we need to do to help them, so I think it’s a good budget,” Garrett said.

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education would receive about $24 million from the plan.

“These funds will allow us to expand the funds that we currently provide for children and families in all 67 counties,” Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Barbara Cooper said.

Secretary Cooper says the funding allows the department to expand access to Pre-K programs across the state that could result in thousands more students enrolled.

“It’s roughly between 120 and 145 more classrooms that would allow us to have 18 children in each one of those classrooms, which significantly increases the number of children able to access this program,” Cooper said.

Cooper says the goal is to ensure 70% of students have access to Pre-K by 2026.

Currently, she says the state is at 42 percent.

The budget also includes 4% pay raises for teachers and bonuses for retired teachers.

While the bill passed with a favorable report, one lawmaker on the committee suggested more funding was needed for deferred maintenance at HBCUs, so the bill could undergo changes when it eventually reaches the Senate.