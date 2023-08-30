HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A deadly explosion that killed a 78-year-old man in southern Houston County is under investigation.

According to Sheriff Donald Valenza, at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies rushed to Quail Drive behind Memphis Church in the Hodgesville community after receiving reports of a shed explosion behind a home.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the deceased as William Harrison.

Sheriff Valenza said Harrison was killed in the explosion, and another was flown to a burn center in Mobile, Alabama, with severe injuries. The other victim has not been identified.

Harrison’s body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy. The explosion is under investigation, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional information soon.

Along with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, those involved in the investigation include the Dothan Police Department and the State Fire Marshal.

Courtesy of RickeyStokesNews

