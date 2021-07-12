74-year-old Mobile woman dies after being found at the bottom of pool

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 74-year-old woman is dead after accidentally drowning at a home pool in west Mobile.

A spokesperson with the Mobile Police Department said the victim was discovered by a family member at 9 a.m. Monday in her wheelchair at the bottom of the pool on Abbeywood Drive. First-responders were able to get her out of the pool and rushed her to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police don’t know how long the victim, whose identity has not been released, may have been in the water before help arrived.