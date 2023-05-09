HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman was taken to the hospital after being bit by a dog several times Monday morning, according to officials.

Don Webster confirmed with CBS 42 sister station News 19 that a 73-year-old woman was at a park with her dog near Oakwood Avenue and Chambers Drive around 7:42 a.m.

Another dog approached them and bit her dog, Webster explained, and then bit the woman on her legs and hands.

Webster was not able to say how serious the bites were or what the breed of either dog was but did say the woman was taken to Crestwood Hospital.

Animal Control was called for the dog that bit the woman, per protocol, but Webster was not able to confirm if that dog’s owner was arrested or will face charges.

News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department, who said they did not have any information about the incident.