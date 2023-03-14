MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a seven-year-old and another person were allegedly shot while sitting in their car early Monday morning.

Police said a car pulled in front of the victim’s car when another car came by and “fired multiple shots into their vehicle” and fled the scene.

Police were called to Lance Court at around 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 13 and found the two suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.