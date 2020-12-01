65th anniversary of Bus Boycott marked in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery is marking the 65th anniversary of the 1955 bus boycott with a series of events.

Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery Her action ignited the yearlong Montgomery Bus Boycott and helped usher in the civil rights movement.

The events include free admission to the Rosa Parks Museum, lectures, a unity walk and other activities.