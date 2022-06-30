MONTOGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Starting Friday, over 60 laws that were passed in the Alabama Legislature earlier this year are set to take effect.

In the 2022 regular session, the legislature passed on over 200 bills to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature into law. Many of those have already taken effect.

On July 1, 63 of those laws take effect including the Sergeant Nick Risner Act, providing an income tax credit to volunteer firefighters, increasing the number of entertainment districts and requiring public schools to provide designated changing rooms for students based on the sex on their birth certificates.

All the passed laws from the 2022 regular session can be found below:

2022 Laws Already in Effect

HB3: Relating to emergency management, to clarify that they provide public safety services

SB4: Further defines orthosis for the Prosthetics and Orthotics Act

SB9: Provides funds for coastal conservation

SB13: Relating to sales and use tax exemptions for gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion

SB15: Amends sections relating to the State Textbook Committee, the creation of textbooks

SB17: Provides further for crime of unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure including by unmanned aircraft systems

SB19: Increase the optional standard deduction and adjusted gross income for taxpayers

SB22: Retail wine licensees may dispense wine for off-premises consumption

HB20: Taxation, sale of certain military aircraft parts, exemption extended

SB21: City of Lineville, Clay County authorized the sale of draft or keg beer

HB26: Relating to Judicial Retirement Fund, deadlines removed for certain services

SB28: Provides for the inclusion of the Space National Guard into the Alabama National Guard

SB30: Provides a funded one-time longevity bonus payment of certain Teachers’ Retirement System

SB33: Allows certain nonprofit corporations to be audited or examined by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts

SB36: Adds more gases to be regulated by the state Oil and Gas Board

HB39: Transfer of certain funds from Insurance Department Fund to Strengthen Alabama Homes Fund by the Commissioner of Insurance authorized

HB40: Exempt from crime of possession of a gambling device under certain circumstances for slot machines manufactured before 1960, became law without Governor’s signature

SB41: Amends section relation to entertainment district in Class 1 municipalities, became law without Governor’s signature

SB42: Homeowners or condo associations may not prohibit the displaying of the AL state flag

HB48: Amend sections relating to the AL Board of Funeral Services

SB48: Relating to the credit financing of the sale or lease of motor vehicles

HB52: Judge authorized to use discretion in the length of sentence a defendant must serve if probation revoked

SB52: Defines warrantor for motor vehicle purposes, amends sections relating to motor vehicle dealers

SB59: Requires the Board of Pardons and Paroles to establish a pilot program for small businesses by ex-offenders

SB64: Relating to community development districts, sales and distribution of alcoholic beverages

SB66: Relating to the Study Commission on Interagency Cooperation and Collaboration on the Rehabilitation of former incarcerated

SB67: Amends section relating to AL Federal Aid Highway Finance Authority

SB68: Relating to the construction of wastewater treatment facilities

SB71: Add section relating to motor vehicle registration receipt forms and validation decals

SB72: Authorizes local boards of education to purchase goods related to the Child Nutrition Program

SB75: Provides Probate courts with jurisdiction over more items

SB77: Prohibits any state agency or institution from purchasing certain flags

HB76: Compensation for use of student-athlete’s name, image or likeness

HB77: County tax assessing officials, tax valuation disputes, authorized to defend state

HB78: Relating to insurance policies and other rules

SB81: Authorizes the Alabama Trust Fund to conduct board meetings by virtual means

HB82: Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, provided tax relief for small businesses and ensured loan forgiveness under the American Rescue Plan is not treated as taxable income

SB83: Creates the AL Airport Economic and Infrastructure Program

HB91: Motor vehicles, license plates, county licensing officials contract with a third party for print-on-demand validation decals

SB91: Requires the Board of Pharmacy to inform a person before taking disciplinary action

SB92: Continues the AL Surface Mining Commission pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB93: Continues the Board of Home Medical Equipment pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB94: Continues the AL State Board of Prosthetists and Orthotists pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB95: Continues the AL Sickle Cell Oversight and Regulatory Commission pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB96: Continues the State Board of Registration for Foresters pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB97: Continues the AL Construction Recruitment Institute pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB98: Continues the AL Real Estate Commission pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law

SB99: Relating to the licensed practice of professional counseling

HB92: Authorizes AL Secretary of State to provide only digital copies of bills and resolutions

HB100: Women’s Hall of Fame Board authorized to meet electronically, membership revised

SB102: Authorizes the Board of Pharmacy to issue permits to interns or externs to dispense medicine

SB104: Revises the way a corporation may issue a share of stock

HB105: Shirley’s Law, created elder abuse registry

SB108: Makes a supplemental appropriation for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022

SB110: Provides a cost-of-living adjustment of four percent for state employees

SB111: Provides funded longevity bonuses for retirees and beneficiaries of the Employees’ Retirement System

SB116: Authorizes children of military families to transfer to Alabama public schools prior to being a resident of the state

SB119: Provides that the Alabama G.I. Dependets’ scholarship benefits can be used at any college or university in the state

SB123: Increases the minimum threshold for internet service under the Connect Alabama Act of 2022

SB124: Revises grant eligibility and award caps for the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act

SB126: Requires the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission to hold meetings

SB133: Relating to public deposits, composition and operation of the SAFE Program board of directors

HB134: Teachers Retirement System allow for 30-year service retirement

SB135: Authorizes the Administrator of the Alabama Credit Union Association to set internal policies for travel expenses of examiners

HB136: Provides for a revision for State Minimum Salary Schedule for public education employees

HB138: Makes appropriations from Education Trust Fund to various state agencies for fiscal year 2022

SB141: Relating to military spouses, provides reciprocal occupational licenses

HB144: Municipal runoff elections eliminated when only two candidates run and there is a tie, county and precinct elections, tie votes decided by probate judge by lot

SB152: Individual taxpayers’ federal income tax paid without consideration

HB153: Board of Trustees for University of West Alabama authorized to conduct meetings by video or phone

SB154: Provides a maximum vehicle restriction for vehicles on state highways

SB159: Authorizes the Alabama State University board of trustees to meet electronically

SB162: Authorizes the Department of Revenue to issue writs of garnishment by mail

HB163: Amends sections to increase the optional standard deduction and expand adjusted gross income

SB167: Authorizes licensed occupational therapists to practice in any Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact state

SB168: Authorizes fentanyl testing equipment to be sold

SB170: Exempts certain English language learners from proficiency assessments in public K-12 schools

HB171: Amends sections related to first-time and second-chance home buyer’s savings account

SB171: The Alabama Numeracy Act, prohibits the use of the Common Core State Standards in public K-12 schools

SB175: Classifies the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering as a public school

SB178: Authorizes the investment of municipal and county funds into commercial paper

SB179: Provides the sales of alcoholic beverages within certain community districts

SB183: Declares emergency medical services as essential public services

SB184: The Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, prohibits the performance of a medical procedure or a prescription of meds to a minor that alters their gender or delays puberty

SB185: To adopt and incorporate into the Code of Alabama 1975 laws enacted during the 2021 Regular Session

SB191: Makes appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act – Small Business Fund for fiscal year 2022

SB198: Provides a county board of registrars approval to reallocate unused working days from one registrar to another to accomplish public business

SB200: Postpones implementation of the third grade retention requirement of the AL Literacy Act

HB216: Authorizes AL Board of Examiners in Marriage and Family Therapy to establish various training designations

HB220: Relating to AL Literacy Act, provides further definitions of duties

HB231: Relating to federal taxes and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

HB235: Travel Insurance Act, establishes sales practice standards and other requirements

HB250: Expands Alabama Port Authority’s jurisdiction, authorizes building of intermodal and multi-modal transfer facilities

SB256: Provides that wills filed for probate on or after Jan. 1, 2023, probate courts have jurisdiction over the will

SB260: Defines geographical areas for tax purposes relating to tax increment districts

SB261: Allows taxpayers to claim a credit on money given to educational scholarships

HB262: Limits the annual license tax fees for trucks related to harvesting

SB262: Requires the Secretary of State to maintain and update an official website

HB267: Appropriates funds from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund

SB274: Amends section related to sales tax, exempts producer value-added products from sales tax

HB285: Amends section relating to the privilege assessment for nursing homes

HB287: Adds sections relating to emergency medical transport providers

HB308: Modifies Employees’ Retirement System for Tier II plan members

HB313: Authorizes AL Board of Chiropractic Examiners to acquire, convey and hold real property

HB315: Creates the crime of misrepresenting the police jurisdiction

HB335: Authorizes limited closing fees on certain small loans

HB346: Removes deadline for passing a resolution for local employers participating in the Employees’ Retirement System providing Tier I benefits to Tier II

HB347: Creates an additional class of community development district

HB371: Authorizes and provides procedures for an online auction of delinquent property tax

HB395: Creates a Hospitality Management Program license

HB400: Exempts grain bins from ad valorem taxation

HB415: Prohibits a county from charging a farmer a license or other fee for the sake of farm products

Laws Taking Effect in July

SB2: Provides prohibitions on the enforcement of certain presidential orders relating to firearms

HB15: To exempt the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons from taxes

SB31: Requires employers to provide paid leave to adoptive parents

HB37: Relating to motor vehicles, to further provide for the requirements of autocycles

HB48: Amend sections relating to the Alabama Board of Funeral Services

HB46: Establishes State Seal of Biliteracy to recognize graduates with proficiency in English and at least one world language

HB54: Termination of alimony upon cohabitation with another adult in a romantic relationship, regardless of gender

SB56: Prohibits law enforcement agencies from using facial recognition as the sole basis to make an arrest or establish probable cause

HB68: Relating to criminal procedure, to allow a person to be offered protection in criminal prosecution

HB70: Relating to mental health, to provide definitions

SB90: Revises the law relating to the crime of assault in the second degree to apply to assaults on those in certain job roles

HB94: Extends AL Commission on Tick-Borne Illness until September 30, 2025

HB95: Provides a grace period for payment of fines, fees and costs upon an inmate’s release from custody

HB104: Authorizes posthumous pardon for any person convicted of a Class A or Class B felony, removes requirement of granting based on racial discrimination

HB119: Allows for the sale of alcoholic beverages through a drive-thru or walk-up window

HB123: Requires public K-12 schools to employ a mental health service coordinator

HB108: Requires the Elevator Safety Review Board to review elevator safety within a certain time

HB143: The Sergeant Nick Risner Act, Crime causing death of another person, defendant not eligible for correctional incentive time, or “good time”

HB147: Relating to meetings of governmental bodies, allows electronic participation

SB150: Relating to industrial relations and labor, excludes definition of employment for marketplace contractors

SB158: Authorizes the State Board of Health to conduct lead inspections and enforce the Alabama Lead Reduction Act of 1997

HB162: Lynn Greer Retirement Income Tax Cut Act of 2022, exempts first $6,000 of taxable retirement income for those 65 years of age or older

HB176: Authorizes minors between 18 and 20 years old to serve alcoholic beverages when employed as a server or busser by a restaurant

SB182: Prohibits the restriction of certain lawful operations of motor fuel retailers

HB191: Relating to end-of-life care, provides for a surrogate to make decisions for the terminally ill

HB194: Prohibits certain public officials responsible for an election to solicit donations

HB199: Renames Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs to Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

SB203: Requires municipal courts to annually submit workload and fiscal data to the Administrative Office of Courts

HB205: Relating to motor vehicle dealers to provide certain supplemental license requirements

SB205: Requires a member of the Legislature to ask the Secretary of State to receive a set of the Code of Alabama of 1975

SB207: Prohibits the operation of a vehicle that contains a false or secret compartment

SB214: Provides the Alabama State Council on the Arts with the authority to provide grants, programs and services

HB215: Increases the number of entertainment districts from five to nine

SB222: Authorizes the AL Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects to provide requirements and set fines

HB230: Prohibits certain practices relating to pregnant female inmates

HB232: Allows access to controlled substance database by medical examiners, coroners and deputy coroners

SB233: Provides further availability for virtual court hearings in criminal cases

HB234: Allows food trucks to sell alcoholic beverages in Class 1 municipality

HB253: Provides an annual state income tax credit to a volunteer firefighter or rescue squad

HB256: Creates the Municipal Audit Clarification Act

HB268: Provides definition to work done by a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

SB272: Repeals section relating to the practice of medicine across state lines

SB282: Limits the money from fines and penalties generated from traffic tickets in municipalities

HB297: Changes the administering agency of the Railroad Modernization Act of 2019 from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Revenue

HB304: Provides approval of solid waste management to sites by local governing bodies

HB322: Requires K-12 schools to designate rooms where students may undress based on biological sex

HB333: Justice Information Commission, membership further provided for probate judges and municipal court judges

HB336: Expands examination options for a journeyman plumber or gas fitter, provides definitions

HB350: Designates the peanut as the official state legume of AL

HB352: Creates the State Employees’ Trust fund Funding Act of 2022

HB382: Provides for the “drive out” exemption for the state sales tax on trailers, campers and house cars

HB385: Removes driver’s license or identification card fees for homeless youth

HB391: To amend the section relating to the levy and amount of business privilege tax

HB403: Expands the definition of serious physical injury

HB413: Dental Scholarship and Loan Awards Board named, Rural Dental Scholars Program eliminated

HB414: Authorizes state 911 board to certify public safety telecommunications and dispatchers, requires certification

HB434: Authorizes the use of video depositions in human trafficking cases

HB435: Increases loan repayment award for Alabama Math and Science Teacher Education Program

HB446: Creates procedures for the release of 911 written transcripts, maintenance of recording 911 calls for two years

HB453: Provide further definitions relating to the AL Board of Massage Therapy

HB487: amends sections to expand the income tax credit available to individuals who adopt a child

HB488: Provides a COVID-19 death benefit for first responders

HB504: Law enforcement officers authorized to remove disabled vehicles from roadway

Laws Taking Effect in August

HB50: Established a grant to provide feminine hygiene products to students in grades 5-12 at no cost to students

Laws Taking Effect in October

HB102: Requires the Commissioner of Insurance to establish the Center for Risk and Insurance Research

SB106: General Fund Budget

SB109: Makes an appropriation from the State General Fund to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence

HB135: To make appropriations for the support, maintenance and development of public education

HB140: Appropriates money from Education Trust Fund to Tuskegee University

HB141: Appropriates money from Education Trust Fund to Southern Preparatory Academy, formerly Lyman Ward Military Academy

HB142: Appropriates money from Education Trust Fund to Talladega College

SB174: Provides certain reporting requirements of the Chief Procurement Officer

HB286: Private hospital assessment and Medicaid funding program extended

HB419: Relating to the construction of certain property, educational facilities

Laws Taking Effect in 2023

HB10: Relating to ad valorem tax, to exempt all commercial fishing vessels and equipment, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023

HB17: The Billy Clardy III Act, to add a new chapter relating to wiretapping, takes effect Feb. 1, 2023

HB82, Section 5: Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, allows for a deposit of certified funds and increases the average monthly state sales tax liability

HB82, Section 4: Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, exempts certain business tangible personal property from ad valorem taxes

SB216: Amends section relating to the sale and transportation of tobacco products, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023

SB224: Requires individuals to have made a reasonable and active effort to secure work to receive unemployment, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023

HB272: Restrictions on carrying firearms in motor vehicles creates Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023

HB284: Relates to human trafficking, to provide for definitions associated with human trafficking, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023

HB318: Relating to online marketplaces, requires certain disclosures and provides for civil remedies

HB513: Revises the definition of a shotgun, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023

All bills can be read in their entirety on the Alabama Legislature website.