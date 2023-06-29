ALABAMA (WHNT) — Six people were indicted on fraud charges Wednesday after authorities said they used skimming devices and cameras to steal account info and withdraw funds from ATMs.

A federal grand jury indicted the following people for conspiracy to commit bank fraud on Wednesday:

Ionut Iamandita, 28

Milena Iamandita, 25

Elena Matei, 18

Florin Matei, 27

Larisa Iordache, 28

Marius Iordache, 29

Ionut Iamandita, Milena Iamandita, Elena Matei, Florin Matei, and Larisa Iordache were also indicted for aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, the defendants all used skimming devices and ‘covert’ video cameras to steal Listerhill Credit Union and Avadian Credit Union customers’ account information between February 2023 and June 2023.

They would then use the account information to withdraw funds from ATMs, the indictment said.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit bank fraud is 30 years in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.

“The FBI and United States Secret Service investigated the case with assistance from the Lauderdale County’s Sherriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sherriff’s Office, Hoover Police Department, and Vestavia Hills Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Hundscheid is prosecuting the case,” a release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said.