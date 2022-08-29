BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the 12th year in a row, the NFL has released a list of its top 100 players and this year, six former members of the Alabama Crimson Tide landed in the rankings.

The rankings are decided on a poll that the NFL sends to its players that ask them to rank their peers on their performance from the previous season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finished No. 1 on 2022’s list, making it the fourth time he has been named the NFL’s top player.

Of the six former Alabama players to make the list, two were rookies this past year and two others cracked into the top 25.

Washington Commanders’ defensive tackle Johnathan Allen came in at No. 88 on the list after not appearing on 2021’s list. Allen broke out for a career year in 2021, recording 9 sacks and playing all 17 games for Washington while making his first Pro Bowl. He also signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million in July 2021.

Just three spots ahead of Allen is the former Heisman Trophy finalist in New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones revitalized the Patriots and brought them back to the playoffs in his rookie season and was also named to the Pro Bowl this past year. In his lone NFL season, Jones surprised a lot of people by throwing 22 touchdowns and more than 3,800 yards on a nearly 68% completion rate. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jaylen Waddle is the next former member of the Crimson Tide to make the list. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was pegged at No. 63 after a stellar rookie season that saw him catching passes from former teammate Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle broke the single-season record for receptions by a rookie in 2021 and finished with 104 catches for 1,015 yards and 7 total touchdowns. With new receiver Tyreek Hill coming to Miami in an offseason trade, Waddle is expected to have an even better sophomore season with more defensive attention going towards Hill.

At the No. 51 spot was New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara was briefly on the Crimson Tide in 2013 but redshirted his freshman season as he was behind Henry, TJ Yeldon and Kenyan Drake on the depth chart. While he may not be remembered for his time in Tuscaloosa, Kamara has made the most of his time in the NFL and in New Orleans. Last season, Kamara was limited due to injuries, appearing in only 13 games but still managed to account for 9 touchdowns and more than 1,300 total yards. He fell back on the list after finishing at No. 14 in 2021. Kamara is a two-time All-Pro selection and has been a Pro Bowler in every season he’s been in the league.

Trevon Diggs, now with the Dallas Cowboys, made the right move during his time at Alabama to switch to cornerback full-time in his sophomore season as he was named the 23rd best player in the NFL. Diggs was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys and despite an injury-riddled rookie season, Diggs became a household name in 2021. He led the league this past year in interceptions with 11, including two that were returned for touchdowns. Due to his fantastic play, Diggs was also named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Coming in at No. 12 is the last former Alabama star in running back Derrick Henry. Yet another dominant season for the two-time All-Pro, Pro Bowler and league rushing leader. He did, unfortunately, fall back eight spots on this year’s list due to missing nine games but King Henry still managed to account for 10 touchdowns and more than 1,000 tards from scrimmage in 2021. He is just one of eight running backs in the history of the NFL to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season and was named the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year for his performance that season. No healthy, Henry will likely continue his dominance as one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2022, his peers seem to think so.

Alabama tied with LSU and Ohio State for most players on the NFL’s Top 100 list. Oklahoma finished in second with five players.