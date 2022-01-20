$500,000 worth of meth hidden in SUV in south Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy thought something was odd about an SUV being carried on a car hauler on I-10. When deputies stopped the hauler and searched the car, they found 116 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a press release, the Special Operations Unit deputy spotted the car hauler with Illinois plates on I-10B Tuesday. The deputy “noticed irregularities” about the 2003 Ford Expedition and investigated. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found 116 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in factory voices, like the door pictured.

The drugs and SUV were seized. The driver of the car hauler, who was taking the haul from Los Angeles to Orlando, was arrested. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating where the drugs came from.

BCSO said the wholesale value of the drugs is around $500,000.