5-year-old shot inside Mobile Walmart

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): Mobile Police said they know where the 5-year-old shooting victim is and that the victim is being treated.

An officer on the scene said the shooting happened inside. The store is closed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 5-year-old was shot in the foot at a Mobile Walmart, but Mobile Police told WKRG News 5 they do not know where the victim is.

Mobile Police said the child is no longer on the scene of the Walmart at 1300 North University Blvd. Police are checking area hospitals for the child.

