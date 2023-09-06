PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Friday, a Phenix City girl is set to take on New York Fashion Week for the second time.

Chozyn Amore, the 5-year-old model, entrepreneur, kindergartener and New York Fashion Week veteran, described what it takes to be a model ahead of her trip.

“Confidence, listening, and staying humbled,” Chozyn said. “I’m excited and I worked really hard for this… and I like the hotel beds to flip on.”

This will be Chozyn’s second time walking under the brand Tailor-Made by Tay, an 8-year-old stylist based out of North Carolina, at New York Fashion Week. She is one of the youngest to hit the runway in the Big Apple.

Chozyn’s mother described the moment she realized Chozyn’s calling.

“After her first show. She was hooked,” Kiara Miles said. “So as a mom, I did what I had to do to put her in the right places. Now she has a very prestigious resumé with the industry and a very high-end portfolio.”

Chozyn began modeling in 2021 and has since been featured on billboards, in magazines, and walking numerous runways across the Gulf and East Coast.

“To see her on the runway and execute the way she does is quite commendable. Like I’m in awe of her,” Miles said.

Miles said that not only is Chozyn building a brand and resumé, but she’s also creating memories along the way.

“We are inseparable. We do drive everywhere we go. And we do that because we like to step out and see,” Miles said. “So, we may stop in state that we’ve never been to and let them look. On our way back from New Jersey, she did a show in Jersey. We stopped in Washington, D.C., went by the White House and looked at some of the monuments.”

To other parents supporting their children’s passion, Miles has one message.

“Listen to them. Their dreams are not farfetched. It may sound not ideal, but you have to invest in your children. Every child doesn’t want to play football or cheer,” Miles said. “Their investments are sometimes sacrificial, but you invest in your kids. It’s like water and a flower, and I’m watching my flower blossom.”

Chozyn echoed those same sentiments to other kids with dreams that may seem larger than life.

“Their dreams are not that crazy, and they can do what they put they mind to, and always keep God first,” Chozyn said.

Chozyn also just launched her own edge-control brand, “The Chozyn Edge.” Her product is currently lining the shelves at 280 Cuts and Styles in Phenix City. Chozyn and her mother set to leave for New York this Wednesday.