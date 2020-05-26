5 pounds of marijuana, $4,100 seized in Lamar County drug arrest

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a residence search in Sulligent, Alabama.

Joshua Mickelberg and Marandia Koenig ,both of Sulligent, were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) members along with US Postal Inspectors conducted a joint investigation recently that lead to a traffic stop on a vehicle in Sulligent.

A police canine indicated that drugs were present in the vehicle leading to a search for narcotics. In addition to the vehicle, a residence was searched.

During the search, agents seized about 5 pounds of high-grade Marijuana, $4,100 in U.S. currency, a 2007 Ford Edge, two long guns, three handguns, a pipe, a small amount of personal use Marijuana and a shrink wrap machine.

Along with ADETF, the following agencies were involved with investigation: 24th District Attorney’s Office, 25th District Attorney’s Office, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Winfield Police Department.