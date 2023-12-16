DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Temple Emanu-El in Dothan is among five Jewish congregations in Alabama to be threatened by bomb threats on Saturday, according to the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.

Dothan Police Major Will Glover said that his officers checked Temple Emanu-El on Saturday after being made aware of the threat and found the threat to be a false alarm.

Temple Mishkan Israel in Selma, Temple Beth Or in Montgomery, the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama in Montgomery, Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem in Montgomery and Congregation Beth Shalom in Auburn each received the threats.

I know that this is unnerving to say the least. Please be reassured that our protocols worked to quickly communicate through Central Alabama. The actual threat level was deemed low but we must always respond out of an abundance of caution. Phillip Ensler, Executive Director, Jewish Federation of Central Alabama

Officials say the five congregations called local police to investigate and that the synagogues in Auburn, Montgomery and Selma were cleared by police K9 dogs.