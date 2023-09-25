BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Alabama schools are being recognized as 2023 National Blue-Ribbon schools by the United States Department of Education.

Cordova Elementary School, Walker County Schools

Mount Carmel Elementary School, Madison County Schools

Creek View Elementary School, Alabaster City Schools

Jefferson County International Baccalaureate Middle School, Jefferson County Schools

Skyline High School, Jackson County Schools.

This year, only 353 total schools across the nation have earned this achievement according to Alabaster City Schools.

Alabama school leaders said it was an honor just to be nominated, but to actually be selected affirms the work they’re doing with students day in and day out. They said many people don’t know how much dedication and hard work it truly requires to be successful in education.

Principal of Cordova Elementary School, Dianne Williams said their school culture plays a big role, and they strive to make sure everyone is setting goals to be better than they were yesterday.

Williams compared academics to a house – if the foundation is weak, it will struggle. That is why they strive to have a strong foundation. She said they work towards their goals by focusing heavily on growth.

“So that we’re not just teaching the standard, but children are actually learning how to apply those standards to not just what we’re doing today, but to everyday life and what we’re going to do tomorrow and how do I take what I’ve learned today and apply it to my future,” said Williams.

Williams also said that students learn at different paces.

“So those teachers … they have to know how to recognize those achievement gaps and then we have to know what it is that we have to do to close that gap,” Williams said.

Principal of Jefferson County International Baccalaureate Middle School Lori Lightsey said it’s the support of parents that really makes the difference.

“Our district supports us unbelievably,” Lightsey said. “It just takes everyone going in the same direction and being on the same page and sharing the vision and working toward it.”

Lightsey said their school challenges students to dig deep into topics, value knowledge and appreciate varying perspectives of our world. She said they also promote service, teaching students that it’s important to give back.

“I think it says that as an IB school, an International Baccalaureate school, we have a clear mission to find students who are inquiry driven, they’re knowledgeable and that they’re caring and that we work toward that mission from 6th grade to 12th grade,” she said.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin chimed in with pride.

“We’ve known what they are doing, but to actually be recognized by one of the highest academic achievements in the nation, that just seals the deal,” Gonsoulin said.