MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fourth person has been arrested and charged following a fight in Montgomery’s Riverfront Park over the weekend that has since gone viral online.

Mary Todd, 21, turned herself over to the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) Thursday and has since been charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. According to the MPD, Todd is currently being held in the city jail.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, previously turned themselves in Wednesday and have also been charged with third-degree assault. Another suspect, 48-year-old Richard Roberts, also turned himself over to authorities Tuesday and has also been charged with third-degree assault. It is not known whether Mary Todd and Allen Todd are related or knew one another.

On Saturday, a fight broke out on the city’s riverfront regarding a pontoon boat that was blocking an incoming riverboat. A security guard was then attacked by several men. Subsequently, several people got involved in the brawl.

It is not known what Todd’s alleged role in the fight was.

The MPD is also search for Reggie Grey, whom they believe was also involved in the fight.