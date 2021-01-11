41 Alabama ABC stores closing temporarily due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama ABC Board has decided to temporarily shutter 41 ABC stores on Saturday in response to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“With the number of Alabamians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic steadily increasing,
the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is taking some additional steps to better
ensure the safety and welfare of its employees and customers,” the Board stated in a press release Monday.
According to the Board, “recent changes implemented by the education and business
communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made
staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best.”
“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer
protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board
Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our
employees and patrons.”
The 41 stores affected will close Saturday and are expected to reopen in late February or early March. The 79 retail staff at the closing locations will be transferred temporarily to stores that are open in their area, according to the Board.
“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our
customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.
Last March, the ABC Board closed 78 of its stores, which gradually reopened as infection rates decreased.
Below is a list of the ABC stores that will close on Jan. 16.
District 1:
Store 29, Helena
Store 92, Hoover
Store 121, Columbiana
Store 146, Pelham
District 2:
Store 30, Tarrant City
Store 143, Chalkville
Store 230, Pinson
District 3:
Store 13, Rainbow City
Store 94, Anniston
Store 122, Attala
District 4:
Store 62, Mobile
Store 164 Mobile
District 5:
Store 33, Opelika
Store 226, Opelika
District 6:
Store 3, Montgomery
Store 5, Montgomery
Store 112, Hayneville
District 7:
Store 6, Geneva
Store 71, Clayton
Store 89, Dothan
District 8:
Store 138, Tuscaloosa
Store 183, Tuscaloosa
District 9:
Store 93, Eight Mile
Store 117, Linden
Store 10, Citronelle
District 10:
Store 63, Pike Road
Store 118, Prattville
Store 229, Montgomery
District 11:
Store 7, Spanish Fort
Store 179, Robertsdale
District 12:
Store 19, Decatur
Store 48, Madison
Store 74, Sheffield
District 13:
Store 23, Huntsville
Store 90, Huntsville
Store 97, Brownsboro
District 14:
Store 18, Birmingham
Store 26, Bessemer
District 15:
Store 9, Lincoln
Store 27, Childersburg
Store 57, Lineville
