4-year-old Wetumpka child dies in rollover SUV crash

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-year-old Wetumpka child died Tuesday night in a rollover crash involving an SUV.

The crash happened outside Holtville at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when a 1998 Ford Explorer left the roadway on Cesarville Road near Flatwood Road, overturning multiple times and killing the child passenger.

According to investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the child, who was not properly restrained, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured during the crash.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division troopers continue to investigate. No further information is available as of Wednesday afternoon.