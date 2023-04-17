DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The names of the four people who were killed in a mass shooting in Dadeville over the weekend have been released.

The victims’ names were released Monday morning by Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox.

The victims have been identified as:

Corbin Holston, 23, of Dadeville

Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill

Marsiah Collins, 19, of Opelika

Shaunkivia Smith, 17, of Dadeville

The shooting, one of the largest mass shootings in Alabama history, happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday during a Sweet 16 party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville, which is used as a venue for local events. In addition to the four who were killed, another 28 were injured, the majority of whom are teenagers. Some of those who were injured remain in critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing people running and screaming from the building.

As of Monday morning, investigators have established at least one person of interest they believe was involved in the shooting. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who is leading the investigation, have not confirmed any information about the case.

Sources report that several law enforcement agencies are working in several jurisdictions on the investigation.

Meanwhile, some have taken to social media to request the removal of a disturbing image showing six people on the ground in a building with the caption “Praying For Dadeville.” First responders have acknowledged they are aware of the image that shows one gun laying on top of one of the individuals.

Investigators have said they do not believe there is a risk to the community. A motive remains unknown.