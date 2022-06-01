MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating four traffic deaths and three drownings that took place Memorial Day weekend.

During the extended holiday, three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in crashes along Alabama roadways. According to ALEA, two people involved weren’t wearing a seatbelt while one person was buckled up and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The crashes occurred in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties.

“Notifying the next of kin following a fatal crash or drowning is a responsibility Troopers dread most, particularly during a fun-filled holiday weekend. We cannot stress enough the importance of simply buckling up and practicing good driving and boating behaviors,” ALEA secretary Hal Taylor said.

The Agency has also began its “101 Days of Safety,” which will utilize platforms and partnerships with first responders to implement safety initiatives, along with tips and messages to keep people safe throughout the summer.